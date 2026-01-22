IT Support Worker Spent The Entire Day Responding To “Critical” Tech Emergencies, But One Call After Another Revealed The Real Problem

Some days at work feel like you’re fixing everything except actual technology.

Imagine your entire workday being spent fixing problem after problem, only to realize none of them are actually technical issues but user error.

Would you get upset and complain about it? Or would you smile and accept it as another day working in IT?

In the following story, one IT support worker deals with this every day.

Here’s how he handles it.

Just another day in IT land… I work in IT support, which basically means I’m a mix of tech therapist, cable wrangler, and general panic button for anything with a power button. Today was a special flavor of chaos. The morning kicked off with a manager emailing me to say the conference room mic is “making echo” and DEMANDING a new one with noise cancellation. No questions, no troubleshooting, just a royal decree. Sure, let me just requisition a NASA-grade mic from the void. Next up, someone asks me to disconnect her monitor and printer because she’s getting a new desk. Unplug everything, move it out. Two minutes later, she calls me back — turns out the desk install isn’t even happening today. So now I’m a reverse moving service.

The problems just kept coming.

HR/Admin manager misses a call from a top exec and blames it on her desk phone “not ringing.” Turns out that she spends most of the time in the lounge area. She’s now convinced it’s a hardware fault because, of course, she is. And the best part: CTO calls in, saying emails aren’t going out and it’s “probably something serious.” I remote in, check Outlook, and… he’s got one giant email stuck in his outbox. I delete it, and suddenly everything else sends just fine. Mystery of the century solved. I’m not saying I’m a miracle worker, but at this point I feel like an unpaid magician.

At least his days go by fast, because with that many problems, there’s no way he’s ever bored.

