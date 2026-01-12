Kind Man Helps Little Old Lady At A Bus Station Kiosk, And She Later Thanks Him By Pretending He’s Her Nephew

Imagine waiting for a bus when another person thinks you work there and demands that you help them. What would you do if they didn’t believe you when you told them you don’t work there?

Starts Wholesome, gets dicey, ends wholesome. My bus was delayed by 5 hours at a long distance terminal in nowhere rural Florida. I (short, husky, white teenager) was dressed in a black button up, red tie, and black pants with my eyeliner and mascara from the Rocky Horror Show I had attended before travelling probably looking a bit worse for wear. I was sitting for a decent while when I noticed that an older (probably late 60s or early 70s) lady was trying to do something on a self-service kiosk and muttering to herself in Spanish. She seemed to be getting frustrated and was darting her eyes around for employees, but the place was packed with people due to the delays at around 3 AM, so not many were around. Someone eventually did stop to try to help her, when I heard “No hablo Ingles,” causing the person to just look kind of puzzled and walk off.

I was in my 3rd semester of Spanish at the time, so I slowly walked over and said, “Excuse me, do you need some help?” She asked if I spoke Spanish, to which I replied that I was still learning but would do my best. She clapped her chest with a literal “Dios mio!” and we pleasantly worked through what she needed done and went our separate ways.

Someone had taken my seat, so I was just standing around for a minute or two when I get “The Tap” on my shoulder. I turned around to see a large white woman with an inordinate amount of luggage and a child in tow. The kid is nose deep into a DS and isn’t really paying attention, but she looks me up and down with what appeared to be disgust before demanding that I “get her luggage to wherever it has to go.” I had no idea where that is, and was honestly super exhausted, so I start to say, “I’m sorry, but I don’t w-” Before I can finish, she buts in with, “Don’t you mess with me. This place is going crazy and every other employee is busy, so even an office guy or supervisor or whatever you are should be out here working with customers. I saw you help that other lady, so you can help me with my bags.”

I raised my hands and started to explain again that I didn’t know anything and didn’t work there, but she was not having it and started to raise her voice a bit. At this point her child notices her volume, looks up at me with what seemed like a mixture of confusion and embarrassment, then tugs on her shirt and says, “Mom, I don’t think he-.” She turns quick and givers him a *snit*, not even a “Shush,” just like that loud click/hiss noise that dog whisperer guy used on TV. Then she started in on me being a “lazy, unprofessional snowflake” or whatever.

Just then, the elderly lady comes up from the side of us, shaking her cane at the large woman and shouts in the best English she could muster, “You leave my nephew alone! He’s a good boy!” Big woman turned to see this old lady with straight up lightning in her eyes and the big bit of mahogany inches from her face, then just turns around and leaves with her kid. No apology, nothing. Once her and her kid are a fair distance away, I thank the older woman, and she just motions for me to follow her.

We go outside to a bench by the entrance and she offers me a cigarette as she lights one up. I say, “No thank you.” She then pulls a thermos out of her purse and offers me some coffee. I once again say “No, thank you,” but she pours it anyway and comments about how the coffee here is so terrible. Turns out, she was visiting from Guatemala to see her son who works with a company that imports, blends, and roasts Guatemalan coffee. We’re both both coffee snobs, so we just sit and chat about coffee, our families, and why on earth I’m dressed like I am until her bus is called to board. I, of course, offer to help her with her luggage, but she says she only has the one small bag and is fine with carrying it. Definitely and interesting capstone to a very interesting weekend.

