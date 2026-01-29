Man Allowed His Adult Nephew To Live With Him Provided He Followed Two Rules, But When These Rules Were Broken, He Decided To Take Action

Helping a struggling loved one is a good thing.

But letting them take advantage of you is a whole different story.

In the following narrative, a man let his 37-year-old nephew live in his house, provided he followed two conditions.

When these rules weren’t being followed, he made a decision that sparked a huge tension at home.

Read below and find out more…

AITA. My nephew is living with me and not following the rules. AITA for making my nephew (37M) leave my home for not following my rules? He has been at my house since the end of July. The first rule was no drinking. The second rule was that he has to get a job or at least work on getting his GED.

This man provided everything for his nephew.

He did good at first. But then, he started having more and more issues with drinking. I have provided everything for him to try to do good. But at this point, he told me he doesn’t need help. I have sent him phone numbers for rehabilitation. He said he doesn’t need it, and that he is fine.

He wanted to teach him a lesson on how to be an adult.

The problem is I am not fine with it. My friend thinks I’m being too harsh on him and that I need to teach him how to be an adult. I know it’s winter, which does make me feel bad. He has taken money from me. I have to hide any kind of money I do have. He told me the liquor store gives him free alcohol and that he finds bottles of wine behind the grocery store. I don’t buy it, but his dad thinks he is telling the truth.

Now, he’s wondering if it was wrong to kick his nephew out of his house.

He doesn’t do anything around the house. He just stays in his room, sleeps, and drinks. He has no job and is not working on his GED. He went after my daughter verbally, claiming she is spying on him. She is not. She lives in my home also. Am I doing the wrong thing by making him leave?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

It’s time for him to leave, says this one.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, short and simple.

You can’t always babysit a grown adult who refuses to grow up.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.