Driver Delivered Nine Large Pizzas To A Charity Organization, But The Customer Paid Exact Change From The Till And Left Without Leaving A Tip

A little kindness goes a long way, especially to food delivery staff.

In this story, a man delivered nine large pizzas to a charity organization.

The customer handed him exact change from the till for an order of over $100.

No tip. No extra change. Nothing.

Now, let’s take a closer look!

Got stiffed on a $101 order…. to the GoodWill They ordered 9 large pizzas. I get there, carry them in, and set them up, as you do. Then the lady asks me: “How much again? 101.35?”

This man received the exact amount.

She proceeds to hand me exact change from the till. She didn’t even round up to the next dollar. She didn’t make eye contact with me or anything. I’m leaving like, “Thanks, have a great day!” secretly seething.

He couldn’t believe he didn’t get any tip from a $100+ order.

It’s one thing if I get stiffed once or twice on a $15 order to someone’s house. It’s rude, but at least it’s understandable. Maybe it’s your last $15 and you really wanted pizza. Whatever. I get it. But $100???

He thinks it’s ironic, coming from a charity organization.

I was a server for a time, and something about seeing a bill that big with no tip just triggers something in me. You just bought lunch for all your coworkers and took the money straight out of the till to pay for it. Come on, you work for a freaking charity organization. The irony! 9 large 2/3 topping pizzas are heavy, goddammit.

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar experience.

This person gives their honest opinion.

My pizza guy loves me because I tip, says this one.

Finally, short and simple.

Tips may be optional, but basic human decency isn’t.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.