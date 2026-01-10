Guy Thinks He Found The Woman He’s Going To Marry, But She Decides To Stop Taking Her Medication And Turns On Him

Imagine dating someone, falling in love and deciding to start ring shopping.

What would you do if this person stopped taking antidepressants and became a completely different, horrible person? Would you stick it out or end things?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation. His ex wants a second chance, but he isn’t sure he wants to give her one.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for cancelling a date with my ex after giving her a second chance? About a month ago while we were still thriving in our relationship, my ex decided to quit antidepressants cold turkey. I knew and told her this was a bad idea but she insisted, I knew it was going to be difficult for her and that I’d have to be there to support her. I also acknowledged that she may say and do things that hurt me. I didn’t care though if I was hurt, because I truly loved her, I saw a future with her, and I had also recently discovered what her ring size was. I knew she was the one.

After 3-4 days off her antidepressant, she turned into a completely different person. She said some of the most vile things directly to my face, such as insulting me for a condition known as (PSSD) that I have no control over. She would say something to me that hurt me deeply, and then would get angry at me for being upset about what she said.

All of these things I could handle to a degree, but then one night I discovered that she went out to eat with a coworker after spending hours with him at a park, and then afterwards she went to his apartment. All while this was happening, she wasn’t answering texts or calls. She never admitted to anything, but I’m 95% sure that she cheated on me.

Afterwards when I confronted her about this, she ended the relationship. We gave our stuff back to each other, and I sat on my porch watching her drive away. I was in shock. This was some unbelievable whiplash, going from thinking I had finally found my wife, to seeing her drive away and leave me.

3 weeks later she reaches out to me, and wants to try again. By this time I had already gone through every stage of grief, and had finally moved on. I agreed to the date for some reason, I guess I was just lonely and wanted to see her again. But the day of the date came, and I cancelled it.

I knew it would never be the same, I couldn’t get over what had happened, and I would never look at her the same way, I just couldn’t do it. She blew up when this happened and accused me of breaking her heart, that I should not have agreed to try again if I was just going to bail out last second. So now I’m sitting here wondering if I was a jerk. Maybe I am, I don’t know.

Let's see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks he needs to walk away from this relationship.

Another person with PSSD weighs in.

Yet another person urges him to say away from her.

This person was in the same situation.

Nobody thinks he should give her another chance.

