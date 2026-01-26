Her In-Law’s Gave Her Three-Year-Old A $2,000 Luxury Purse, So Practical Parenting Took Over And She Debated Selling It

Christmas gifts are supposed to be thoughtful, not confusing.

One mother finds herself questioning intentions when her in-law gifts her toddler a luxury item no child could possibly use.

But when she debates selling it, she’s forced to choose between gratitude and practicality.

AITA for wanting to sell a luxury purse my in-law gifted to my toddler? I (30F) have a strained relationship with my husband’s father’s wife (not his mom). We’ve never really clicked. She has strong opinions about how women “should” be, leans very traditional, and we just don’t vibe.

This Christmas, she got me a white Christmas sweater. It’s fine, but not my style at all. We’re not close, so I already feel a little awkward about getting clothing from her.

The part I can’t stop thinking about is what she got my 3-year-old daughter. She gifted my toddler a Louis Vuitton purse that retails around $2,000.

It’s very clearly an adult mini bag, not a toy or novelty kids item. It even still has the protective wrapping on the handles. The tag says it’s for my daughter. I’m honestly confused.

A 3-year-old can’t use, appreciate, or safely keep something like that. It feels impractical and kind of inappropriate.

On top of that, she’s given me a cheap thrifted purse for my birthday before, so the contrast feels… weird. Part of me wonders if the purse was actually meant for me and was tagged for my daughter. Maybe it was a genuine mistake.

She would love to use that money for something else.

But either way, I don’t see the point of keeping a $2k purse sitting in a closet while my kid is still in daycare and we have real expenses. I want to sell it and use the money for things that actually benefit my daughter and our family.

I haven’t said anything to my in-law about this, and I wouldn’t announce it. But I still feel guilty, like maybe I’m being ungrateful or reading too much into it. So, AITA if I sell the purse?

This commenter doubts the purse is actually real.

