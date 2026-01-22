New Boss Ended The Company’s Flexible Lunch Breaks, But Then The Team Took Lunch Together And Left Him Alone With A Line Of Customers

Every office has that one new manager who waltzes in and tries to “fix” what wasn’t even broken in the first place.

One employee watched as their new boss tries to shake up lunch times for the whole company.

So when the boss was forced to handle the work of dozens of employees all at once, he was forced to admit that maybe his bright idea wasn’t so bright after all.

Read on for the full story.

Boss said we MUST take lunch at 12:00. So we did At my old job, we used to have flexible lunch breaks at work. We could go anytime between 11:30–2:00, just had to make sure someone was covering. Worked fine.

This worked out great until one boss decided to change everything.

New manager comes in and says, “Everyone MUST take lunch at exactly 12:00. No exceptions.” Okay then. 12:00 hits. We all just… walk away. Phones ringing, customers mid-sentence — not our problem.

When he was left with all the work, he changed his tune pretty quick.

Boss looked panicked, trying to handle it all. By the time we got back, it was a complete mess. Next day? New rule: “Lunch between 11:30–2:00 is fine.” Oh, so back to normal? Cool, boss.

This new manager just needed a little chaos to get them back into shape!

Not enough managers understand the important skill of leaving well enough alone.

Would it hurt the new managers of the world to have some dang humility?

This commenter echoes this advice.

This commenter’s manager got a similar reality check.

One disastrous lunch rush was all it took to undo his terrible idea

Good management listens, but bad management makes power moves.

