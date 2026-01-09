New Tenant Didn’t Read The Rental Agreement Before Signing It, So When She Disagreed With The Rules, She Found Creative Ways To Bend Them Into Her Garden Design

Sometimes your landlord’s rules overstep the mark. It is a lot of work and stress to fight them.

MC + a few law classes = me creating an amazing yard. My last rental lease ended just as the stay on evictions was lifted in 20/21 because of that global sickness. We couldn’t find a place to rent or buy reasonably. After 63 days in a hotel, with a puppy, we settled and pretty much bought the first thing we could. We get the keys and a very large community guideline book at the same time. No problem I’ll check that out later and I set it aside.

We move in work on getting settled and have the most insane year ever. We get sick, my brand new house starts on fire (two different times actually), I get put on medical leave and let go. So I kinda forgot the guidelines. Spring shows up and so does a note on my door stating per guidelines I had 30 days to paint or stain my steps or I could be fined. We had actually just started to stain the back steps that very day. It just didn’t sit well with me so I got out the guidelines. Sure enough it states you must paint or stain your steps. Paint colors must be approved. Oh happy day it doesn’t state stain colors must be approved. When they tried to make me restain them, I went back to their book. You are allowed to plant flowers and shrubs without approval but you must have mulch.

No problem, I made my own blue mulch for the entire front yard. I was told I need a certain percentage of grass in my yard. I asked for the percentage since there is not one in that book and then proceeded to plant every kinda of decorative grass I could find as a border in my front yard. They showed up one day with clipboard and told me I had to take out at least 75% of the plants in my yard. I said done, as soon as all of my neighbors yards are 75% grass too. I really started something on that street since almost every house had done something drastic to their yard as well. I’d attach a picture if I could. Neighbors would stop just to say they drive down my street everyday just to look at what was blooming.

