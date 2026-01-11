Pizza Store Employee Heard Somebody Order From Across The Street, So He Decided To Make A Special Delivery
Most delivery drivers have experienced routes that have really pushed them to their limits, completely out of their way and far away from the shop that they then have to navigate back to.
But then there are deliveries on the opposite end of the spectrum.
And that’s exactly what the pizza shop employee in this story faced.
Read on to find out why their trip was so unusual.
Heard a person order delivery for across the street while they were outside, and I was taking out trash
I work at a pizza shop, and at times I take deliveries if we’re slammed.
I don’t like to but tonight was interesting and a bit different.
I WALKED to this delivery.
Let’s see how this unusual scenario came about.
I went outside to hear the full conversation of a person ordering delivery over the phone, to a place across the street where a group was setting up shop to watch and do fireworks.
Part of the conversation was “Do you have a minimum delivery range?”
I immediately knew of course that they wanted this pizza to be delivered.
Allrrriiiiggghhhtttyyy then.
Read on to find out how this pizza shop worker responded to the situation.
I went inside to assist with the cut table after taking out trash and washing my hands.
My co worker rolled their eyes and went “Can you take this delivery? It’s literally across the street. You can walk… I mean, I can SEE them!”
I gladly took the delivery across the street.
I literally walked. Wasn’t going to waste my gas.
But there was one key reason why this shop worker ended up taking the delivery.
Just to clarify, yes – the customer paid the delivery fee for me to WALK ACROSS THE STREET.
No tip though – presumably this is why the driver chose not to do the delivery. I’m normally an insider so I don’t get loads of tips.
I came back and said to my boss, yeah they didn’t give a tip and she rolled her eyes.
Some people have more money than sense, and these customers paying extra so they didn’t have to cross the street clearly fall into this bracket.
It sucks that their generosity with money didn’t extend to giving this employee a tip though.
But at least they didn’t have to go too far out of their way!
Let’s see how the Reddit community responded to this.
This person had had similar experiences and was equally baffled by them.
While this Redditor explained that sadly, nonexistent tips were frequent in this situation.
Meanwhile, this customer was more than willing to tip for short deliveries.
Sometimes there are legitimate reasons to get delivery, even over a very short distance.
Other times, people are just being lazy. And that’s okay – it’s their choice.
But the least they could do was tip!
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.