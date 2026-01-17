Pushy In-Laws Want Woman To Give Them More Grandkids, But She And Her Husband Have Decided That They’re Not Having Any More Kids

Imagine being a mom to two wonderful children, but your in-laws think that’s not enough. They are constantly nagging you about giving them even more grandchildren.

AITAH for snapping at my inlaws at my daughters 1st birthday. I (f33) and my husband (m35) have been together for 10 years. In that time my inlaws have been very interested in our reproductive situation. Constant comments about having a baby. For literally years.

Two out of three pregnancies were really rough.

Well our first pregnancy was ectopic and I needed emergency surgery, I lost a fallopian tube. Our second went well and resulted in our 3yo. She’s amazing. Our third went well, but my recovery was disastrous. I developed a septic infection and spent my babies first 3 weeks in an icu bed unconscious, then to weak to hold her. It’s been almost a year and i feel like I’m still recovering.

They have made a big decision.

My husband and I are done. We were done before this happened. But now we have made this clear to the world. No more. Ever. He is getting a vasectomy the minute we can afford it, because our insurance won’t cover it. I have an iud until then, and we have agreed to have an early as possible abortion if that were to fail.

They haven’t told the in-laws about their decision.

My inlaws still ask about us having more almost every time we see them. Its weekly. We usually shrug it off and then they drop it. Well last weekend was my daughters 1st birthday. It was an amazing day. My in laws helped a ton by helping us prep and decorate and clean up, and hang onto the girls while we hosted. They were awesome.

The in-laws kept pestering them about having another baby.

However over the 2 days they said something about us having another baby at least 15 times. There other children are done as well and our girls are the youngest, so my daughter is the last baby. They are finding it hard to accept, and have also pushed there daughter to have another child many times despite her being adamant about wanting only 1. I finally was done and said if you quit your job and give us fulltime childcare for 3 kids then we’ll consider it.

They didn’t seem to understand what she meant.

My FIL said “well moms partially retiring next year, but she’d have to be paid in cash” My husband and i both said “oh no were not paying you”. After that my FIL was like well that wont work. OK then drop it. However, they brought it up after this about 4 more times, one of which was while my baby was eating her cake and 20 people were all crowded around.

She knows she was harsh.

I snapped and said, you know the conditions to us having another, you ready to do that. No then zip it. I’m so freaking tired of them talking about wanting more grandkids, while realizing that we both can’t afford it, and I almost died 2/3 pregnancies. But I also realize part of it is them just liking to poke fun at us all, and they are generally pretty great. IDK maybe i shouldn’t have been so snappish in front of everyone.

She feels sad about this decision but knows it’s the right decision.

But i get really frustrated because part of me is really sad about not having another baby. They know this, however having a baby is a crazy amount of time, energy, money, work and just all the things, and if your not willing to step up and help with those things in a significant way you just accept the number of grandkids you have. I have decided to start shutting them down hard with this response every time they bring it up until they stop. I might even do it everytime they say something to my SIL about it. Does this reaction make me TAH. Should I just continue to be good natured about it because they are generally great.

Her in-laws need to back off. She gave them two grandkids, and she risked her life. It makes sense to say enough is enough.

