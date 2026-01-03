Retail Worker Processing Refunds For Bad Customer Finds Out She’s Getting The Employee Discount, So She Revokes It And Really Shuts Her Down

People who get things for free aren’t necessarily grateful and humble about it.

Many get even more demanding for some reason.

Cheap clients are usually the worst, too.

See how this worker brought a rude customer back down to earth.

Sometimes its better to stay quiet and go unnoticed I worked at a chain grocery store beginning in March 2020. My position was to supervise the online ordering process and customer order pickup. I was warned day one about a rude customer.

She truly is a nightmare.

Her order could never be good enough. In a time of shortages and empty shelves, she’d complain her order wasn’t complete. The fresh products weren’t perfect. A can was dented. I would personally check her order, and yet she still wasn’t satisfied. Nearly every order I would end up processing a return because, “The customer is always right.” Then I realized she was getting alcohol for free. I mean, it was due to a store policy and state laws, but I’m convinced they figured out the loophole and took advantage of it – and I could not get my employees or Management to realize/care it was an issue! One day as I was processing a 6 cent credit on a can of dog food for her, I noticed that she received an employee discount.

But a change is brewing…

Wait? An employee is treating us this way?!?! I went to Management. Actually no, but her son had worked a couple of months one summer and somehow the employee discount never dropped off. But it wasn’t just the employee discount. That designation is how management gave us bonuses in 2020!! Free and Discounted merchandise, she was robbing liquor, and now stealing bonuses …. I Was done! Every order she would call and be a massive pain in the arse. And judging by their zip code and vehicles, this lady was not hurting for money. So my mission became to eliminate their employee discount code from their account. And I was successful.

The result is satisfying in every way.

Her very next order, there was no call to complain. And they went about 6 weeks before we had another order. She lost the unearned bonuses. She lost the discounts she didn’t qualify for. Store changed their policy, so no more free alcohol. All it took was that last 6 cents to push me over the edge and take action. When she did return, it was ever so peaceful. When I was telling this story to a nearby restaurant manager, they had a similar experience with her and her son!

Here is what folks are saying.

Never let them get away with this! Kick them out!

It makes zero business sense to do this.

Aw that’s nice.

Yep. Don’t feed the bully.

Exactly. Go away.

What a relief to get rid of her!

