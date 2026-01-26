Roadside Assistance Employee Took A Call From A Man Who Was Denied Service Over A Missed Payment, And Then Exposed Him When He Called Back Pretending To Be His Dad

Some people don’t put much thought into their scams, causing them to backfire pretty quickly.

So, what would you do if a caller was denied service due to a missed payment, and then openly said he was going to hang up and call back pretending to be someone else to get around it?

Would you let him know that it won’t work? Or would you document the call and wait for him to call again?

In the following story, one roadside hotline employee finds himself in this situation and can’t help but be amused.

Here’s what happened.

“Sir, are your aware that all our calls are recorded?” I work at a membership-based roadside assistance hotline. Some people just… Don’t seem to understand how these things work. This fine gentleman is one such example. The tale begins not with me but with my coworker. Dude calls in, he’s super frustrated because his car isn’t starting since he left it in his garage for a couple of months while he was on vacation, and now needs a boost. (Pro tip: If you’re going to leave your car sitting for an extended period of time, get a trickle charger for it to prevent battery degradation!)

When that failed, the guy came up with a new plan.

One problem was that his membership had a missed payment, and he needed to settle it before he could get service. My coworker offered him a chance to settle the payment now, and then we could send out a service truck to him. He explained that his dad is actually the one who pays for the membership and tried to argue that even though the membership isn’t paid for, it’s not his fault and should send out a truck anyway. So, my coworker explained that we can’t do that. The account needs to be settled first. Dude did not take kindly to that and said he was going to call a second time and use his dad’s membership (which was paid for) to request service.

The only problem was that the coworker took really good notes.

That’s a no-go according to our rules. The person whose name is on the membership is the only person who can use it. My coworker explained this, and the dude’s response was apparently, “Whatever, you guys won’t notice,” and hung up. Dude calls in again, as he said he would, and gets me. He introduced himself under his dad’s name and basically impersonated him. I open up his file and find some very detailed notes that my coworker left explaining what this guy was trying to do. I take a quick second to read through them, and when I’m done, I ask him one question. “Sir, are you aware that all our calls are recorded?” I’ve never had anyone hang up on me so fast before.

Wow! At least he realized what he did!

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about this.

According to this comment, it may be fun to work in a call center, but it also might not.

Here’s someone who does the same work.

That’s how most of them operate.

Here’s a tip from this reader.

That guy is not smart.

Next time, he should keep his scam a secret.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.