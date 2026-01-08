She Gave Her Boss A Month’s Notice That She Found A New Job, But The Boss Fired Her A Week Early And Left Her Without Pay

When you find a new job, it is customary to give your current employer a little bit of notice before you leave to help with the transition.

What would you do if you gave your boss a month’s notice, but then she fired you after three weeks, leaving you without a week of pay?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, so she has vowed never to worry about her employer again.

Boss laid me off before month notice. I cannot eye roll hard enough about this stupid stuff.

Giving notice is always helpful.

I thought I was being kind by giving my boss a month notice due to previous employee who worked there for 30 years just up and retired. Welp, gave my notice thanksgiving, expecting to get my holidays pay because my month would of ended the 1st of January and I would of started my new job January 5th. Nope.

She is missing out on a week’s worth of pay.

Lost pay now because my last day is Christmas eve. Her response to telling me that was my last day was “I can’t afford to pay you and employee B” (he makes less then me).

You do have to put yourself first while at work.

Moral of the story, DO NOT WORRY ABOUT ANYONES FEELINGS. I’m so mad at my self I could of started my job sooner but felt like I owed it to her to give her a month notice.

It is unfortunate that it worked out this way.

How did the owner not have the money when another employee just retired?

