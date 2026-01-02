Sister Misses The Way Her Brother Was When They Got Along, But Now He’s Manipulating And Belittling Her On The Daily

Growing up with siblings can be a bumpy ride, to say the least.

Perhaps you bicker over toys, get annoyed when one sibling takes the last pack of chips, or even fight over friends or the affections of your parents.

But with most siblings, these fights blow over quickly, and when you’re in trouble you know that they’ll have your back.

For the sister in this story though, that is not the case. In fact, her teenage brother is the very reason she’s in trouble.

Read on to find out what happened between them.

AITA for ruining my relationship with my brother? My brother (16, male) and I (19, female) have recently been bickering like crazy. We have always fought a decent amount, and for a significant portion of my childhood I remember not speaking to him, because I knew every single time I did, it would turn into an argument. Maybe he’s just growing up and becoming the stereotypical male, but the way he treats me is honestly heartbreaking.

Let’s see how this brother is treating his older sister.

He constantly has to fight whatever I say, going to extreme lengths to prove he’s right (on things that generally don’t matter like movie – something that literally will not affect him if I’m wrong). He goes to such insane lengths to “prove” he’s right, and when he’s wrong he gets loud and cuts people off. He constantly tells me to “shut up” and speaks over me, telling me I’m “emotional” and need to “calm down” to get a rise out of me. I’m easily ragebaited so, this is extremely frustrating. He constantly tells me I’m useless and worthless, and that I’m literally doing nothing with my life, and sometimes it gets to me. I have a causal retail job, and have a small business from home. He knows this, so I’m not sure why he always tries to belittle me.

But that isn’t even the worst of things.

Don’t even get me started on his ego. He genuinely thinks he is better than everyone else, and from a conversation literally an hour ago he told me he feels the need to give people a reality check, if he thinks their ego is too big. I cant make this up. I have told him multiple times in the nicest way that he’s being a little hypocritical, but it never gets through to him. Anyway, my dad has a brother and they are no contact – and I just know that if he keeps starting beef with me, we are going to end up the same. Yes I annoy him sometimes, and maybe I can instigate it sometimes too, but I never verbally abuse him (if that’s even what this is). I genuinely feel manipulated. I know I can be mean, but he just gets ticked off by little things. So yeah, I spit back.

Uh-oh. Now, this sister is at her wit’s end.

We have been back and forth for almost a decade, and we both know what the solution is: to be nicer to each other. But he won’t start it, and I’m sick of being nice to him just for him to be rude. I think that I’m going to do what I used to, and just not talk to him anymore. Pretty much fully cut contact, as much as I can while we live in the same house, and then not talk to him as an adult. I’m sick of arguing with him, and I honestly want nothing to do with him when he treats me this way. He just makes me so angry that when I finally raise my voice, he starts going on about how I’m emotional, while smirking, as my mother tells me to calm down when she watched it all unfold. I feel like I’m losing my mind, and I mourn the person who he used to be, but I cant keep dealing with this when he doesn’t listen. AITA.

First of all, the way this teenage boy is treating his sister is completely unacceptable. He sounds unpleasant, and potentially even downright misogynistic – it’s no wonder that she can’t take it any longer.

But it sounds like a toxic family situation altogether, if her mom is doing nothing to de-escalate the growing tension, and then telling her daughter to calm down too.

Really, the best thing this young woman could do is find someplace else to live.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed that the brother and the parents are at fault here.

While others agreed that the best thing she could do was grey-rock him.

Meanwhile, this Redditor explained that his behavior is, unfortunately, increasingly common amongst young men.

It’s a real shame that these siblings’ relationships is ending up so destructive.

But the fact that he’s her brother is no reason for this young woman to continue getting verbally abused by him – because manipulation and belittling is abuse, and it’s serious.

Their parents should be doing something to stop their son, because they’re culpable too in the destruction of any relationship between their son and daughter.

Them being siblings doesn’t make this okay.

