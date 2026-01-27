Student’s Gift Prank Was Shut Down By Their Parents, So They Let Malicious Compliance Handle The Rest

Holiday prep usually runs on teamwork, especially when a house is about to host 20 people.

But after a student’s Christmas gift prank got shut down and their parents ordered them not to do anything unless explicitly told, they were more than happy to oblige.

So they decided to follow that instruction exactly — and quietly sat back while the chaos unfolded.

Don’t like the way I packed a present? Have fun scrambling. I live at home with my parents while I go to school. Today is/was December 24th, the day that we celebrate Christmas and have family over.

The family had begun all their hosting prep.

The day before, I had decided to pack my two cousins’ presents. My parents had bought them some clothes, a box of chocolates each, and $60 CAD. I had packed the clothes and chocolates separately since I didn’t have a box large enough for everything.

That’s when this student had a bright idea he thought could make the holidays more fun.

While I was thinking of how to pack the money, I had a realization that Canadian money is plastic. I decided to open up some expired canned foods (green beans and chickpeas), put the bills in there, and weld the cans shut. I made sure they didn’t leak and carefully wrapped them. Then I put all the presents in a gift bag. All in all, the whole ordeal took me two hours or so.

However, his parents weren’t as impressed by this idea.

This morning, I had told my parents about how I packed the gifts, and they were not happy. They went on for about 10 minutes about how food should not be thrown out (despite it being expired), how forcing someone to have to clean their money isn’t funny, etc.

They ended up telling him to scrap the whole thing.

They ended off with, “Take the money out, put it in an envelope, and don’t do anything else unless we say so.” They obviously meant that in regard to the presents, but they worded it very poorly.

That’s when the student had an even better idea.

And like that, a switch flipped in my head. Anyone that has prepared a party for 20+ people knows that there is never a shortage of things to do. Normally, I help out any way that I can, be that cleaning up after cooking, cutting vegetables, vacuuming, setting the table, etc. But not today. Today I am not doing anything unless they say so.

So he gleefully stood by while they scrambled.

Today I am sitting in my room browsing Reddit while they run around getting everything ready. They haven’t asked me to do anything yet, and I think they are too busy to even realize I’m not doing anything to help. Once guests arrive, I imagine I’ll go and be social. Can’t spend all of Christmas on Reddit.

Sounds like the parents should have chosen their words a little more carefully!

What did Reddit think?

This commenter would appreciate a more unorthodox delivery.

Apparently each family has their own unique gift wrapping traditions.

This user doesn’t buy the parents’ argument one bit.

One thing’s for sure: the parents will be a lot more specific with their next set of instructions.

Sometimes the best revenge isn’t loud or dramatic, but sitting quietly and doing exactly what you’re told.

