When a company has to lay people off, they should really do it in as sensitive of a way as they possibly can, but sadly, that doesn’t always happen.

A tech guy in this story found out that he was being fired when he saw his account come across in a list of people to deactivate because they were no longer with the company.

It’s a tough way to learn about it, but hopefully he is doing better now.

Guy finds out he is fired as he sees his account disabled on the server console.

Years ago I worked for a company that had about 150 employees.

This seems like a pretty normal company, so far.

IT staff was about 5 people. Manager calls a mandatory meeting on Friday at 8 am and stresses that you cannot be late.

That is always rough.

So, a few of us get fired/laid off. The knuckle head desktop/general support guy was not there on time and had actually forgotten about the meeting.

Ouch, that’s not a fun way to find out you lost your job.

He had gone to a different office and was in the server room and saw his name come across the console along with many others as they are locked out. He calls me on my cell in a panic.

Come on man, don’t laugh at the poor guy.

I was laughing. “Dude pack your stuff and meet me at Starbucks, you just got fired. They laid off about 20 of us.”

Companies can be so heartless about this type of thing. Sometimes layoffs are needed, but they shouldn’t be done without care.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Outsourcing is a terrible thing.

Not a bad idea.

Ouch, now that is a big mistake.

It had to happen eventually.

Yeah, could be worse.

That’s a rough way to find out you’re unemployed.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.