Tech Support Employee Saw A Facebook Post From A Client Trying To Get Other People To Say Negative Things About The Company, But His Plan Backfired

When some clients have complaints, they simply voice their concerns to support and wait for a response.

But other clients think a better way to handle situations is publicly “exposing” a company.

This time, an employee shared how a client posted about them on Facebook… Only for their post to backfire.

Let’s read the whole story.

Impatient client tried to throw us under the bus on Facebook. It backfired wholesomely. Our company has a pretty active Facebook group where clients can go to share ideas with each other, leave feedback, etc. Community managers generally keep an eye on things and prevent things from getting too out of hand, but for the most part, the people who frequent the group stay professional. This one dude, though, wasn’t happy that our Tech Support team hadn’t gotten to his ticket immediately, so he posted about it.

He really tried to get attention.

Paraphrased version of his words to protect the guilty: “[Company]’s Support response times are terrible – how long do you think it takes them to reply? Days? Weeks? If that’s the norm to get any kind of response around here, I’m surprised we all aren’t out of business.” Few notes here: We have phone support Monday-Friday from 9-7. Our number is given to literally everyone. They can call the number on the site and ask to be transferred to Tech Support.

What he said just wasn’t true.

As we’ve noted in our emails and our phone blurbs….we’re experiencing higher volume right now and are backed up on cases. We’ll get to you when we can get to you. Historically, we’ve had crazy fast response times for both tickets and phones. Your wait in queue is typically no longer than a few minutes, if that. Given that our clients are generally pretty happy with us…. Dudebro’s comment didn’t exactly have the effect of rallying the village to battle like he’d hoped. Insert obligatory “womp womp” noise here.

They didn’t even need to defend themselves.

“Everyone’s Support team is backed up right now. I think [Company] Support does a wonderful job!” “Call for urgent issues, email for non-urgent. I always get someone on the phone in minutes.” “Just give them a call, I always have my issues resolved quickly! [number here] “Always call, they’re extremely quick to pick up”.

His plan backfired.

“I love [Company] Support!” “I’m sure they’re working through things as fast as they can.” “I’ve worked with them for 6 years and they’ve always gotten back to me within a couple of days or a few hours. This period of time is an unprecedented anomaly for all industries.” “Never had problems”.

When a company treats their clients well, they have nothing to worry about in moments like these.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Yup!

This person summed it up.

Yes, yes you are.

Another reader shares their thoughts.

He helped them get (well deserved) free marketing.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.