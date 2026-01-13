Teen Migraine-Sufferer Was Keen To Follow Her Neurologist’s Treatment Plan, But Her ChatGPT-Loving Mom Had Other Ideas About What Was Best For Her

When you’re dealing with health problems, it can be difficult to know where to turn.

And that’s especially the case when your treatment plan or medication doesn’t seem to be working.

Sadly, in this current era of technology, that can lead many to using the internet to become their own doctor, making decisions without the help of a specialist – or, more concerningly, with the ‘help’ of AI chatbots like ChatGPT.

When the girl in this story was struggling with migraines, she was more than happy to trust the recommendations of her neurologist.

Her mom, on the other hand, had other ideas.

Read on to find out what happened to lead to her embarrassing her mom in the doctor’s office.

AITA for embarrassing my mom in front of the doctor? I am sixteen and female, and yesterday I went with my mom (51, female) to my neurologist appointment yesterday because my migraines have been acting up like crazy lately. My mom is really into natural stuff and has giving me so many vitamins and random “natural” stuff she has found online for me to take. She gets upset if I refuse to take them.

Let’s see how this girl feels about these natural supplements.

The thing is, I’m not refusing out of disrespect, it’s just I do my own research and some of the stuff she has me taking either won’t do anything for my migraines, or is too much. Like she has me taking almost 700 milligrams of magnesium a day, which is insane. I brought it up to her after doing my own research and finding out that I really shouldn’t be having more than 400 milligrams a day, and she got super annoyed with me. She also gets mad when I refuse to read the ChatGPT “articles” she sends me, because I don’t think it’s all that accurate – especially because it suggested I take 850 milligrams somehow.

And when they went to the neurologist, this whole situation reached boiling point.

So when she was taking about all the prescriptions and medicines with my neurologist, my mom mentioned one of the pills she has me taking. The doctor suggested I stop taking it when my new prescription comes in, because it also has magnesium in it. I decided to ask how much magnesium I should be having a day, and she said exactly what I have been telling my mom: around 350 milligrams.

Read on to find out how this girl reacted when she was proven right.

Here’s where I was a little petty: I turned to my mom and said “I told you so.” I was playing around but she got hurt for real, and when we got it the car she was ****** and didn’t talk to me. I don’t think I’m really the ******* because I had been telling her but she just doesn’t want to listen to anything that’s not ChatGPT, and certainly not anyone younger than her. But it’s about my health, and I was just trying to show her that I know what’s good for me as well. AITA?

Sure, she could have made it less obvious that her mom has been messing around with medications that could do more harm than good, but let’s face it: this is a teenager who has been ignored by her mom time and time again.

It sucks that this minor is more aware and responsible about her own health than her mom is, because right now her mom is the adult and gets the final say.

But it’s clear that mom needs some re-education here, and perhaps being embarrassed in front of the doctor will spark a change in her approach.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

It’s vital that the doctor knows what supplements this girl’s mom has her taking, since they could have potential interactions with the medication that her neurologist prescribes.

Clearly her mom is interested in helping her daughter, but she doesn’t seem to understand that her help could actually be more harmful for her daughter, and she needs to trust the experts instead.

And if she doesn’t?

The consequences could be dire.

