Teen Set Boundaries About Babysitting Her Step-Siblings, But Then Her Parents Argued That Being A Family Meant Sacrificing

Family “obligations” often get confused with unpaid expectations.

One teenager found herself constantly pushed into babysitting her stepfather’s kids, and when she finally said she didn’t want to anymore, it sparked a huge fight.

It made her question whether setting boundaries was somehow wrong.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for saying I don’t want to babysit? My mom is married to John. John has two daughters who are 10 and 8. John has full custody since their mom is a deadbeat. My dad died five years ago, and it was just me and my mom until she met John. I’m 16.

Things are far from perfect in this blended family.

Mom and John have asked me to babysit occasionally. Normally it’s on a Friday or Saturday night or afternoon, and it’s usually for about five to six hours. When I say they ask, I mean they essentially tell me, because saying no results in me being told my plans aren’t worthwhile to them and that I have to do it anyway.

So when she finally stuck up for her time, John wasn’t happy.

John asked me yesterday why I say no to babysitting. I told him it’s because I don’t want to babysit, which started a big fight. He said part of being a family is doing stuff you don’t want to do. He also said that time with my siblings should be a positive.

Her correcting him made it even worse.

I told him they’re my stepsiblings, not my siblings, and I didn’t choose to be put in a position where I needed to babysit. My mom told me it was mean to say. I told her to be grateful I don’t put up more of a fight when they make me and to just accept that if they didn’t force it, I wouldn’t do it. They are so annoyed at me saying I don’t want to. AITA?

Sounds like this teen is tired of having their boundaries disrespected.

What did Reddit have to say?

Sometimes the punishment for rebelling is better than just doing what you’re told.

Why not just start being a really bad babysitter?

Another alternative is just never being home.

Someone who actively doesn’t want to be there usually isn’t the best, most doting babysitter around.

Ultimately, they weren’t her kids, so they shouldn’t be her problem.

Boundaries tend to upset people who benefit from ignoring them.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.