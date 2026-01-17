Teenager Wanted To Reonnect With Her Parents, But She Ended Up Exposing The Secret That Completely Blew Both Her Parents’ Marriages Apart

Family secrets can ruin even the most peaceful relationships.

AITA for ruining both my parents marriages for disowning me? I am the by-product of my parents’ extramarital affair. Both of them had spouses at the time. My birth mother got pregnant and had to tell her husband, as he was overseas when I was conceived. So there was no way I was his.

A few months after I was born, they decided not to divorce. I was given to my grandparents on my mother’s side to raise. My birth father secretly paid child support without his wife’s knowledge. Both my parents had other children. My dad’s side knows nothing about me, but my siblings on my mum’s side were told that I am adopted by my grandparents.

Recently, I decided that I wanted to know more about my dad’s family. So I sent a friend request to one of my siblings and my dad so I could get to know him. He freaked out and contacted my birth mum. They asked to speak to me over Skype. They both told me that they couldn’t risk staying in contact with me. They told me that they were going no-contact and to please respect it and move on with my life.

Well, I did pretty much the opposite. I contacted my dad’s wife and shared screenshots of our conversations and told her everything. She is now divorcing him. On my mother’s side, I told both my siblings, who then went on to tell extended family, including her husband’s side. Now, they are separated and my siblings hate my mother.

Currently, my siblings on both sides have had their lives upturned. After the satisfaction wore off, I feel like I unnecessarily hurt them through my parents. AITA for ruining my parents’ marriages?

Sometimes, opening a can of worms releases an entire explosion of family drama.

