Teenager With Money Wants To Buy And Wrap Gifts For Herself Because Her Mom Is Being Cheap, But Mom Thinks It Will Look Bad To Her Cousins

Christmas with extended family can be the opposite of relaxing if they make you feel self conscious or if you think your family will embarrass you.

What if you’re afraid of both happening? See how this person wants to manage the uncomfortable feeling.

AITA for wanting to buy and wrap gifts for myself for Christmas? My mom isn’t big on giving gifts so she’s getting me a pair of shoes for Christmas (which is awesome btw I’m not trying to be ungrateful, she’s already clarified she’s not getting me anything else). Thing is, we’re spending Christmas with my cousins and they usually get a LOT of stuff. Like bulk and price wise – they get a lot of gifts.

So it’s an image problem for her.

I’m also super big on giving gifts! This made me realize that I’m going to be the only one with just one thing under the tree. I got my mom like 10 things. Nothing too expensive but all between 10-40 dollars. I feel like it’s really depressing to not really have anything there when everyone else will likely have a lot, so I wanted to buy my own things and wrap them!

Mom isn’t going for it.

But my mom doesn’t like this idea because it’s not a gift since I’m getting it for myself, which makes sense, and it looks weird for me to buy and wrap my own gifts. I don’t know what to really do. It’s even worse because out of all the family my mom makes the most mone by a considerate amount, and I’m the only only child. Pretty much everyone knows that so it’s really embarrassing because my cousins start feeling bad for me and I really hate it. Sorry. I really don’t want to come off as ungrateful i just don’t know what to do.

Here is what people are saying.

Some people love unwrapping and that’s okay!

Fair point. I wonder what her deal is.

So true. They aren’t going to grill you on them.

One of the coolest things about being an adult with money to spend!

I wouldn’t say weird, but I’m sure it means something.

Mom, I love you but you make us look cheap.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.