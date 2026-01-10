The “Scared To Join This Room” Fad Is A Hit On TikTok Where People Post Strange Things From Their Bedrooms

Let’s face it: some TikTok trends are WEIRD…

And this is one of them!

It’s called the “scared to join this room” trend, and here’s how it works: TikTokkers show viewers the strange/interesting things they have laying around their bedrooms and the videos are set to the song “Freaks” by Jordan Clarke.

In the first video, a woman named Morgan showed a hair tie with the text overlay, “I’m scared to go into Morgan’s room.”

The next screen shows toy babies with the overlay, “Come to the land of the lost and the lonely.”

Next up, “Black and white John Pork collage – Don’t be afraid, we’ll be one big family.”

Then, “Duck with mohawk – Oh freaks.”

And finally, Morgan’s video cut to, “Roblox rocks – Like you and me.”

That song sure is catchy!

Another TikTokker named Ashely posted a video and it all revolved around a Sabrina Carpenter Funko Pop doll…

Check out how this viral video went down.

And another TikTokker named Sophie posted a video with an bowl of curry that was scared to be a part of her room…

It looks like she needs to do some cleaning around her house, but the video is entertaining!

Check out what happened.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer was surprised.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

TikTok can be a pretty strange place sometimes…

