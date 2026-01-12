Toy Company Employees Make Sure Local Store Shelves Display Their Products Properly, But They’re Often Mistaken For Store Employees

Imagine working in a store but not for the store. That’s a hard concept for some customers to grasp!

If you were often mistaken for a store employee, would you humor the customers or correct them?

In this story, one person is in that exact situation at a toy store, and it didn’t go the way they expected.

Let’s read all about it.

You knew I didn’t work here because I was working too hard? I work seasonally for GiantToyCompany (GTC from now on). From late October to just before Christmas, I go in with my supervisor (works for GTC year round) to area toy stores to get any backstock from our company on the floor and to neaten (“zone”) the shelves so they look full and super spiffy. We wear shirts displaying GTC’s logo, and in this chain, at least, we don’t wear the same color as the associates.

I could see how this could be an easy mistake for a customer to make.

To no one’s surprise, we typically get asked by customers to help them find anything but the toys from GTC double digit times per two hour call. We politely explain each time that we don’t work for the store and often will find a store associate to help them even though we can (politely) not do that if we wish. I was sitting on the floor stocking and zoning the bottom shelf while my supe was stocking and zoning the top shelf at the other end of the aisle. We have to work quickly in the larger stores or risk running out of time and leaving it not as perfect as GTC expects.

But one customer interaction was different.

Customer walks up behind me. Customer: Hi, can you help me fin–wait, you don’t work here do you? I stop and look at her in shock because this almost never happens. Customer: You’re working too quickly to be employees of this store. I should have known it was too good to be true. Yowza.

Wow. Working quickly was what alerted the customer that they weren’t employees. How odd.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person found the story funny.

I doubt that this is a LEGO store.

This is true.

Not all employees work quickly.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.