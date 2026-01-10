Senior VP Complains That Construction Employees Aren’t Wearing Hard Hats, So One Employee Orders Colorful Hard Hats That Nobody Can Ignore

Imagine working in a building where construction is taking place while you are at work. If you were required to wear a hard hat but there weren’t enough hard hats for everyone, what would you do?

In this story, one person is in that exact situation, so they order a bunch of hard hats. But these aren’t ordinary hard hats!

Let’s read all the details.

Oh, we need to wear hard hats? Understood. I work in a large building that had a fire last Summer. Because of this our lobby has been under construction and will continue to be under construction until this Fall. The majority of the construction is happening in our lobby. Due to nature of our business, sometimes we are open to the public and sometimes we are not. When we are not, construction is happening, when we are construction is halted. When construction is happening, we are required to wear hard hats when we walk through the lobby.

Because of the layout of our building, people from my department have to cross the lobby multiple times a day.

They need to get more hard hats.

There are only so many hard hats to be had. One of our senior VP busy bodies who has more time on his hands than tasks to do is a real stickler. This past Saturday I was crossing the lobby, wearing a hard hat, with someone else who was not wearing one. At this particular time the lobby was open to the public so technically I didn’t need to be wearing a hat. Senior VP busy body was not aware that we technically did not have to be wearing them at this time and only noticed the guy I was with wasn’t wearing one. There are 5 people who run our department including myself, and 80 employees in our department that work for us. There are not enough hard hats for everyone in the building.

The VP didn’t know the reality of the situation.

Senior VP busy body sent an e-mail to all 5 of the department heads which includes me saying that if ANYONE from our department is seen at any time walking through the lobby without a hard hat they must be written up and eventually terminated. He was incredibly rude in his e-mail and was unjustified because technically we didn’t need to be wearing them at that time, also he was unaware that we did not have enough hard hats for our entire department. I respond to the e-mail assuring him that I will make sure that we all have access to hard hats and it will not be a problem any more.

Time to order some hard hats!

Cue the malicious compliance. I ordered 90 hard hats for us. 40 of them in neon pink, 40 of them in pastel colors with unicorns all over them, and 10 of them colored like a rainbow. Today I took them to work and it was beautiful seeing all of our staff walk through the lobby wearing these hard hats. I’m not sure if senior VP busy body was in today, but the hats were the talk of the building today. There will be no problem with anyone wearing hard hats any more 🙂 We are all safer now.

I didn’t even know they made hard hats in those colors and patterns! I’m sure that’s attention getting!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

One person wouldn’t want to have to pick from those unusual hard hats.

The VP didn’t specify what kind of hard hats.

This person wants a unicorn hard hat.

Another person expected a completely different problem.

At least they have enough hard hats now!

