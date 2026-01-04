Wife Worked Six Days A Week To Support Her Household, But Now Her Husband Is Threatening Divorce For Choosing Work Over Family

Work-life balance can become complicated for breadwinners.

AITA for choosing my work function over a family function I (25F) am the main breadwinner. My husband (30M) is only able to make small contracts. Due to this, I work 6 days a week and pick up any extra shift I can in order to sustain our household. Our work function was supposed to be tomorrow. However, due to location and weather, they pushed it to Tuesday.

Unfortunately, his family was holding a function. I’ve told him I would meet him there after our work function. And he now says it’s unfair and not right I am going.

I feel I deserve this. I haven’t taken any days off this whole year and deserve to enjoy ending of the year with my team. Because weve worked so hard. To be fair, it’s his family, and his mom and I haven’t got the best relationship. We’ve been better as of late, but he now is threatening divorce because he feels I’m putting my work above him.

To add to this, I’m only closing on the 19th. His dad booked a family holiday for the 17th to 22nd. I told him I would drive and meet him there again, so he doesn’t miss out on anything. But he wants us to go together on the 19th.

He says my company has messed up all the functions with his family. And I can’t see what the problem is. I understand where he is coming from, but am I not being accommodating. So, AITA?

