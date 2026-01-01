Woman Agreed To Go To A Party With Her Friend As Long As They Stick Together, But She Left When Her Friend Cozied Up To A Guy All Night

Going out together usually comes with unspoken rules.

This woman agreed to attend a house party only if she and her friend left together.

However, her friend met a guy at the party and completely ignored her.

So she decided to go home alone, and now, her friend is upset for not having a ride home.

AITA for leaving my friend at a party after she ditched me for a guy? My friend and I went to a small house party last weekend. We didn’t know many people there. We agreed we’d stick together and leave together. I was the one driving.

As soon as we got there, she started talking to this guy. I didn’t think anything of it at first. It was normal party stuff. But she basically glued herself to him. Every time I tried to talk to her, she’d say she’d be “right back.” Then, she would disappear again.

I ended up just wandering around alone. Sometimes, I sat on the couch because I didn’t know anyone else. After a couple hours of this, she came over and told me she wanted to leave with the guy. She wanted to go to another party. She said, “You can just head home.” She said she would text me later.

Keep in mind, she was the one who insisted earlier that we had to leave together. She said she didn’t want to get stuck without a ride. I told her I wasn’t waiting around. I said this because she wasn’t actually staying with me. I headed out. She seemed annoyed. She didn’t argue.

About an hour later, she called me upset. The guy had bailed on her. She didn’t have a ride. She said I “abandoned” her. She said I should’ve stayed since I drove. She ended up getting a ride from someone else.

Now, she’s acting cold toward me. She’s telling people I left her stranded on purpose. From my perspective, she ditched me first. Now. I’m wondering if I should’ve stayed just to be safe. This is even though she told me to go home.

You can’t call it abandonment if you’re the one who ditched them first.

