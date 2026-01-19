Sister Always Plans The Birthday Celebration For Her And Her Twin, But She Doesn’t Want To Take On The Responsibility Anymore

Imagine being a twin. Would you want to celebrate your birthday with your twin or separately?

AITA for not planning my twin’s birthday party I F(23 soon to be 24) have always planned my Twin sister’s and my Birthday party, since we were old enough to plan our birthdays. When we were in school we would alternate years for who got to choose what we did. For my year I usually planned something different and made sure to get out mine and my sisters invites and pick out the cakes and all of the details. She always picked bowling, and even then I sat her down to ask who of her friend she wanted to invite. Since we’ve graduated school and up until last year this is how things usually went.

However, last year my parents had asked what we were doing for our birthday that year, and sister said “idk but I’m sure (me) has got it figured out.” And that sparked something in me. A petty, angry spark. No one has ever planned anything for me (minus the young birthdays that I don’t remember). I have always taken care of things, because if I don’t plan it… it won’t happen.

So that’s what I chose to do. I didn’t plan anything for our birthday and feined sick. No family dinner, no cake. Instead my bestfriend and I polished off two bottles of wine and watched my favorite movie (2005 pride and prejudice).

This year, my sister is upset because I planned to go to a close town (two hours away) for a sort of staycation with my bestfriend. I didn’t talk to her about it, didn’t ask her what she wanted to do, because this is what I want to do. I told her she was welcome to join but this is what I’m doing. Am I a jerk for not planning something we can do to celebrate together? Or planning a birthday for her/us in general? Am I being selfish? I’m saying “I” a lot so now I’m starting to feel guilty. Help.

I can see why her sister is upset since she was used to OP planning everything, but she does not need to plan her sister’s party. Her sister can plan her own party if she wants one or make her own plans.

