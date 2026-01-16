Woman And Her Fiancé Are Fed Up With Living With Her Selfish And Lazy Brother, But Her Parents Keep Defending All The Annoying Things He Does

Entitlement among adults is often associated with permissive parenting.

This woman has had enough of living with her lazy, messy, and entitled brother. But she doesn’t feel like she could confront him, because their parents are always on his side.

Entitled brother Currently, I live at home with my family. Until next year, when I get married, my fiancé and I will be buying a house. My brother has always been extremely selfish, but it has recently gotten a lot worse. He never picks up after himself and leaves a trail of mess behind him wherever he goes. He will hoard all of the dishes in his room with old food and drinks until his girlfriend comes over and forces him to clean it. He doesn’t help with making dinner, taking out the trash, running errands, taking care of our grandma, etc. If you try to get him to do something, it’s always an argument, and he says it’s not his problem. My parents defend him constantly and pay for everything for him: his car, groceries, bills, clothes. But he does nothing to help anyone. He isn’t even expected to have a job. It’s starting to drive me and my fiancé insane. He is insanely rude to my fiancé as well, who has to clean up after him, work, go to school, and take care of a baby.

The last straw was when the brother woke up her sleeping baby repeatedly.

The other night, he repeatedly woke up our baby by hammering, and when asked to stop, he started using power tools. Once again, my parents defended him, saying he didn’t understand what he was doing. He’s 26 and has turned into a complete monster. Is there any advice on how to talk to him without getting mad or infuriating my parents? My fiancé and I can’t deal with his mistreatment, entitlement, and downright selfishness any longer, but no one else seems to care and says that’s just the way he is. How do we handle this until we move out?

Maybe it’s time to move out sooner rather than later.

Let the parents handle the monster they made.

