Her Sister-In-Law Ate The Treats Meant For Her, So She Called Her A Bad Sister, But It Struck A Nerve She Didn’t Expect

Snacks shouldn’t come between sisters.

This woman called her SIL a bad sister after discovering that SIL ate the snacks meant for her. SIL’s reaction was not what she expected.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA telling SIL she is a bad sister This was a month ago, and things have calmed down, and we still talk occasionally, but it’s awkward. My brother and SIL went on a trip recently, and he got a specific souvenir snack for me. They knew it was for me; it was in a group chat. They came back, and I found out SIL ate half of it and gave the rest away. It’s not expensive (like $3 ea), but it was the one thing I looked forward to from my brother. My brother packed it for me, not realizing she had opened and cleared it while leaving the empty bag where it was. He almost gave me a bag of empty snack boxes.

This woman called her SIL selfish.

I told SIL that I hate her selfish personality, and her siblings probably feel the same way. Little did I know, her younger siblings did stop contacting her after a similar confrontation. She didn’t take this too well, and I was sorry about it assuring I wouldn’t do that again. They went to their room. I dropped off their groceries, cleaned up and left feeling part angry part confused. While I didn’t feel great about her sibling situation, it was frustrating to me. I don’t want to confront her about it again since finding out its sensitive for her, but I also needed a place to vent. I’m just torn being angry at her and myself at the same time, and was hoping to find some closure here.

She ate your snacks, and you called her out. Sounds fair.

Sisters before snacks.

