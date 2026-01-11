Coworker Doesn’t Notice A Big Guy Walking Down The Hallway, So She Walks Right Into Him And Drops Her Phone

If you were paying attention to your surroundings but another person wasn’t and that person bumped into you, who is at fault? You for not getting out of their way, or the other person for bumping into you?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and since he’s a big guy, there really wasn’t a way for him to get out of his coworker’s way. Yet, she’s mad at him.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not throwing myself out of the way of someone walking straight at me whilst looking at their phone? This happened at work as I was walking out. The main walkway that leads from one area to another is long and narrow. Enough room for two people to pass each other without issue, but it’s still tight. Now I’m a big guy. Tall, broad, and, well, yeah, a bit overweight. Due to this, I’m constantly aware of my surroundings as I know I can easily get into people’s way. So, as I’m walking out, down the long and narrow walkway, I’m whistling a jaunty tune since I’m happy to be leaving work. I also spy a coworker in the distance walking toward me with her face buried in her phone. She’s walking down the middle of the aisle with no sense of what’s going on.

The woman really wasn’t paying attention.

As I was whistling rather loudly, I made the mistake of thinking she heard me. Nope. At the last second I said, “Excuse me!” But she was oblivious and walked right into me. Being the large guy I am, and her being rather small, she was jarred sideways and dropped her phone.

She was pretty upset.

Before I could apologize (not that I did anything wrong) and ask if she was okay, she picked up her phone and glared at me and gave me a good old, “What the heck? My phone better not be broken.” Well, so much for apologizing. I said, “Well, if your face wasn’t buried in it, you would have heard me and saw my fat butt coming straight at you. Try paying attention next time.”

He didn’t let it get to him.

I then returned to whistling my jaunty work leaving tune and walked away as she spewed a string of profanities at my back, including being an AH. I’m not worried about anything happening at work about it other than rumors being spread. Just wanted to know if I’m an AH for being a big guy who pays attention to his surroundings.

Obviously, he didn’t do anything wrong. She needs to pay more attention and take responsibility for her actions.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

