Woman Is Upset That Her Coworker Lied About Working Overtime, So She’s Thinking About Reporting Her

Imagine working extra long hours at work, but one of your coworkers is going to get paid for working those long hours as well even though she didn’t actually work as long as you did. Would you be upset, or not really care since it doesn’t actually affect you?

In this story, one woman is in that exact situation. She feels like it’s really unfair that her coworker is getting paid for work she didn’t do, and she’s not sure what to do about it.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA if I reported a coworker for lying about her overtime? So me and this coworker are cool, work friends, similar in age. She has a new baby (less than 1 year, this is relevant later.) We had a huge for-the-public specialty clinic last week (medical facility). Open early, close late, that kinda thing. My boss offered my coworker to come in at 7:30 rather than 6 like the rest of us since she brings her son to daycare. (we normally open at 8). Coworker offered and I saw her arrive at 7:30. She also left @ 4:30 rather than 5 to go pick up her son too.

Lying on the timecard isn’t cool.

I don’t really care about “special treatment” for working parents, ya gotta take care of your kids. But I was talking to her and she mentioned looking forward to that “juicy three hours of overtime”. I was like “don’t you mean 1 hour?” But she said she put the same hours as everyone else and our supervisors were so busy no one saw when she came in or left but me, apparently, since she already submitted her time sheet and it was approved.

She’s thinking about reporting her friend.

Would it be a jerk move to report this? We get double time, not time and a half for specialty clinic OT. This is a fireable offense but I don’t like her lying about her hours when a lot of us DID show up early/leave late. She’s nice and normally a great worker and has helped me a lot before and I don’t want to report her and have her end up jobless. I know covid and money has been tough for everyone, but this seems unfair. Would I be in the wrong here if I reported it?

I don’t think two hours of overtime pay is worth ruining a friendship and causing someone to lose their job.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person would let the friend off with a warning.

Her friend did something wrong, but that doesn’t mean it’s okay to tattle.

It’s probably best to stay out of it.

Nobody thinks tattling is worth it.

Hopefully her friend doesn’t continue to be dishonest.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.