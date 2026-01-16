An HOA Made An Entitled Neighbor Regret It When They Started Blocking Access To The Lake

HOAs have a bad reputation.

Usually, they come up with rules that limit people’s freedom to decorate their lawns however they want, tall sunflowers galore and all.

But in this story, the HOA actually helped the community stop an entitled homeowner from blocking lake access.

Let’s read this strange anomaly of a story.

Karma for entitled home owner who thinks they own lake access We have a home in a gated community in Florida with a boat ramp and dock in a lake. The community doesn’t own the lake, and other homes around the lake have their own private access. Our access is for homeowners within our gated community only. A few years back, some homeowner installed a post and a padlocked chain across the boat ramp, preventing anyone from putting in boats.

Luckily, their HOA is one of the good ones.

No idea who did it, but the HOA cut the lock and removed the chain. So ridiculous! Last year a homeowner (no idea if it was the same one) had their boat in at the dock, and would drive their truck down and park it on the grass by the dock. Parking on grass isn’t allowed as it kills it. He was told numerous times to stop and to park in the small lot farther up from the ramp.

They had to intervene again. But he didn’t give up.

Finally all that worked was for the HOA (via board volunteers) to put up two no-parking signs on the grass, spaced to block the possibility of parking. From then on, he started parking on the pavement at the bottom of the ramp, blocking anyone else from putting in a boat. Again, he was warned, and didn’t change his ways, until one day when someone was actually blocked and notified a board member to call towing.

He had to deal with some consequences.

The tow company came out and at some point in the process, the truck rolled back into the lake up to the doors 😂. I’m sure insurance covered the damage, but still nice that he had to deal with karma for his entitlement!

He decided to test their patience and learned that it ran out quite fast.

