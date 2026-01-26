Woman Moved Into A New Apartment With Her Fiancé, But She Felt Unsafe And Uncomfortable With Her Neighbor’s Unleashed Dogs

Not all pet owners are responsible.

This woman moved into a new apartment with her fiancé, and they immediately had issues with their neighbor’s unleashed dogs.

The dogs charged her aggressively, barked constantly, and were left outside her door at all hours.

Despite multiple complaints to management, the situation only continued.

Check out the full details below…

AITA For complaining to complex about neighbors. My fiancé and I have recently moved into an apartment. My neighbors have two dogs. They do not leash them. The first day we moved in, the neighbor let a dog run out unleashed. They let it run around downstairs on the walkway. They were waiting for the dog to go potty.

This woman was attacked by the neighbor’s dog aggressively.

The dog charged me aggressively. It was barking and nipping at my feet. The guy was completely unbothered. He just kept saying the dog is friendly. I told him it was not. I walked away. They continue to let it and another dog off leash multiple times a day. They let them go potty. They hang out right outside our apartment.

She could hear them yell at their dogs in front of their door.

Our apartment is next to the staircase. They yell at the dogs when they do not listen. They yell when the dogs do not use the bathroom fast enough. They just hang out in front of our door with the dogs sometimes.

She asked them to stop yelling, and they apologized.

I opened the door and asked them to not yell in front of my apartment. They just said sorry. I thought that would be the end of it. The next morning, the exact same thing happened. It was super early. So I complained to management. They said they would handle it.

The neighbor continued to hang out in front of her apartment with the dogs.

Now, they take the dogs out and hang out in front of my apartment. They do this at super early or late times. This includes times like 4 a.m., 12 a.m., and 8 p.m. We are three complaints in now. The dogs are still unleashed. They still do the same thing every day.

The management said they couldn’t do anything about it.

I have also seen them abuse their dog. This was the one time I have seen a leash. They tried to pull the dog up the stairs with the leash. The complex says they can do nothing about it. They say it is their dog. They say they have the right to do what they want, which is real classy. Y’all think I am overreacting and should just ignore this or no?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Call animal control, advises this one.

Here’s another sound suggestion,

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, keep complaining, says this user.

They may be pet lovers, but they’re surely not neighbor-friendly.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.