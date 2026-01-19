Woman Wishes She Had A Babysitter For Her Kids, So She Applies To Be A Foster Parent To A Teen

If your sister wanted to be a foster parent for selfish reasons, would you be honest if a social worker came to talk to you, or would you stay out of it?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she’s honest with the social worker. Now, she’s wondering if that was the wrong decision to make.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling a social worker the real reason my sister wants a foster kid? I’m a 28F and I have a sister (36F) For the sake of story, I’ll just call Jane. Jane is married to “Bob” and they have two kids, boy and a girl. My niece and nephew are wonderful kids and no trouble at all. They fight as siblings do but nothing big. I love them. Now for about two years, I did live with my sister.

But this living arrangement didn’t work out.

It was a miserable time that really effected our relationship. She saw me as free labor, money and babysitting. Even when I managed to get a small part time job, she demanded I hand over nearly half my pay or get out. It was hell as she took completely advantage of me. I moved out as soon as I could and we have little contact outside of family gatherings.

Her sister wants a babysitter.

Now after I moved out, she started complaining how “She has no help with the kids and never gets a break!” I babysit sometimes but I have made it clear, just cause I am off work, doesn’t mean I want an 8 hour day with my niece and nephew. Anyway she started talking about how she wanted to foster a kid. Not a kid but a teenager. I pressed her for more info on this.

Her sister has a really crazy and horrible idea.

She wants to adopt a teenager so she has a live in babysitter for her kids. This is her logic: “I want a kid around 16 or 17, you know someone who may have been in the system for awhile. They can share a room with your nephew (she only has a three 3 bedroom house) or sleep in the garage. They can help me with house work, chores, cook and help me with my business.(She bakes and sells cookies) Also babysit the kids so me and Bob can go out sometimes or have some alone time. They’ll be so grateful for a home and won’t complain. I won’t have to pay them at all. And then when they turn 18, I can just sign up for another foster kid! A teenager will be so much easier than a little kid, they will be grateful just to have a roof, food, siblings if they have been separated from their real ones and clothes.” I was horrified! Told her it was a horrible idea!

She was honest with the social worker.

She didn’t listen to me. She went on with it anyway. About a month ago, a social worker showed up at my apartment to ask me some questions about my sister. She had put me down as a character witness or something like that. I immediately told the social worker why my sister really wanted to foster a kid and how she treated me when I lived with her. The lady thanked me.

Her sister didn’t get her wish.

My sister called crying saying that she wouldn’t be considered for any adoptions or fosters. The social worker told her that they felt her home and her weren’t a good fit. She asked if I said anything and I told the truth. She went off on me, hung up and we haven’t spoken since. She has sent some angry texts. A couple family members are on her side. They think foster kids are dogs or something and would be so happy just to have a roof and would gladly do all the housework. So AITA here?

I’m so glad her sister put her down as a character witness. I would feel so bad for any teenager who was forced to be her live in servant.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She really did do the right thing.

Another person weighs in on the broken foster care system.

Everyone is glad she told the social worker the truth.

Foster parenting is still parenting.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.