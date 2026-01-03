Woman’s Mother Babysits While She’s At A Chemotherapy Appointment, But When She Returns Home, She Realizes Her Mom Stole Her Groceries

Imagine having a doctor’s appointment, and your mom agrees to babysit while you’re gone. What would you do if you returned home and discovered that your mom had stolen something? Would you confront her about it, let it go or call the police?

In this story, one woman is in that exact situation. She wants to confront her mom about it, but she’s also considering calling the police.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA if I called the police on my mom for robbing me? Today my Mom came to watch my kids while I had my chemotherapy appointment at the hospital. She quickly left after I got back. I would have liked her to stay for a while because I’m not at my best but at least my kids had supervision when I needed it.

But her mom didn’t leave empty handed.

The problem is when I got home my daughter was hungry. I’m not sure if she wasn’t fed lunch or just hungry like usual. She kept looking in the fridge over and over. I went to help her get a snack because I had stocked the fridge yesterday with a lot of groceries including easy to eat prepared foods. Every single thing is gone. Mom must have bagged up all of my groceries and took them home. I don’t even have milk or apple juice for my kids.

Her mom won’t answer the phone.

I’ve called her several times and she isn’t picking up. I called my brother who doesn’t live with her and he said he will speak to her and get back to me. He’s mad. Should I call the police? I’m really thinking about it because it’s several hundred dollars of groceries I needed for the week and being so close to Christmas it’s hard financially to replace

Why would her mom steal her groceries? That’s so weird. If she needed help buying food, surely she could just ask or go to a food bank.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

