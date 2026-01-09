Woman’s Nephew, Sister And Brother-In-Law All Have A Very Contagious Sickness, But They Want To Come To Her House For Thanksgiving
Have you ever had hand, foot, and mouth disease? It’s truly awful. I got it once from a guest who attended my son’s birthday party.
Believe me; if I had known they were contagious I wouldn’t have let them in my house!
In this story, one woman is in a similar situation, except she knows the guests are contagious. Her nephew, sister and brother-in-law all have hand, foot, and mouth disease, but they want to come to her house for Thanksgiving.
Should she let them? Let’s read the whole story to decide.
Sick family wants to have Thanksgiving at my house and I said no
So my nephew was diagnosed with hand foot and mouth about week and a half to two weeks ago.
We also found out the other day that my sister and her husband have recently contracted it from their son.
I should add they live with my parent’s.
But because they also have HFM, it was decides that Thanksgiving would be moved to my house but they said they wouldn’t come..
Her mom wants to change the plans.
Well my mom just called me today to inform me that my sister, her husband and their son will be joining us at my house.
I told my mom that I did not want them in my house because they’re still contagious at this point.
I have four children one of which gets sick easily and the last time it was in my house my 3 older kids were out of school for weeks. They all reacted badly and had blisters as well as severely peeling skin that bled.
I don’t think gloves are enough.
My mom then said that they will be gloved up and sitting at a table separate from everyone else, however their son will have free roam of my home.
He’s under two and there for gets into stuff and still puts things in his mouth.
I told them if they were so set on coming to my house for Thanksgiving why couldn’t have it at their house.
My mom said “because then they would have to sanitize everything.”
Her mom is upset.
I said it was unfair that they weren’t willing to sanitize their house to make it to where people could come over but they wanted to come to my house and infect my household.
My mom then started to cry said she wouldn’t have this conversation with me and hung up.
So am I a jerk for telling my mom that they’re being selfish and I don’t want them in my house?
It’s unfortunate that they’re contagious at Thanksgiving, but I wouldn’t want them in my house either. It’s not worth the risk.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.
This is probably true.
This is the best solution to the problem.
The consensus is… get out!
They can each have their own separate Thanksgivings this year.
