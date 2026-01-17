Worker’s Raise Is Lower Than Expected And His Boss Told Him To Quit If He Wanted More Money, So He Did

Good managers understand how to treat employees that create value. As you can imagine, this isn’t a story about one of them.

Check out how this worker handled his boss’s response to his pay raise request.

“If your pay raise isn’t enough, quit.” OK then. I got a job as a security guard after leaving the Army, because I wasn’t qualified to do much else, and I hadn’t decided if I was going to college yet or not. The company refused to pay very much so they had high turnover. Because of the turnover, they had small raises built in at 90 days, six months and a year as an incentive to stay on.

But the job is good enough for now.

I needed a job, and until I had my **** together, this would do. So I showed up and worked. My one year anniversary rolls around and I don’t see my 50 cents an hour raise in my paycheck, but something more like 35 cents. So I called the boss. My three and sixth month raises had been delivered with no issues, so I was surprised my one year anniversary hadn’t shown up. Supposedly they wanted to give all employees a raise, so they did. And yes, I got a small raise, along with all the other guards – a few hundred of us. It was something like 35 cents an hour for each of us. Ok, fine, but what about my promised 50 cents an hour? As far as I was concerned, this 35 cents an hour was something you initiated, after promising me more, so this is bonus.

The call did not go well.

When I called the manager, I was told I wasn’t going to get a raise for my one year raise because, “You just got a raise. No one gets two raises at once. If your pay raise isn’t enough, quit.”

In other words, they were trying to claim a 35 cent an hour raise for every employee somehow was over-riding the fact that I was owed an additional 50 cent an hour longevity raise. I’m sure there were others caught up like that. Fine. They want to give me 35 cents an hour of a raise and tell me that is equal to the 85 cents an hour? I’ll find something better. I spent the next week calling in sick and showing up late while job hunting. Called the office at the end of my last day, and told them I was done and they could find someone else, giving them no notice at all.

His efforts made an impact.

Panic mode ensued. Everyone else was at 40 hours for the week and they hated paying overtime. One of the salaried managers had to cover for me. They told me to quit, so I did. I’m a teacher now, near retirement. My raises are still terrible. But at least I can (barely) live off of it and I have a union for now, which is more than I had then. A few more cents an hour and they could have kept me as a wage slave. Crazy that I would even consider it now, looking back on it. At least I enjoy my job today, as crazy as the kids are.

