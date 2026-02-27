A Mom Found Her Dog Watching Over Her Daughter In Bed While The Little Girl Was Sick

Pit bulls have a bad reputation in some circles, but if you’ve ever owned one of dogs, you know that they are the biggest teddy bears on the planet!

A woman named Ione took to TikTok and showed viewers how her pit bull Meko kept a watchful eye on her daughter Ari while she was sick.

Meko sat next to Ari’s bed and video’s text overlay reads, “Ari came home from school unwell.”

The text continues, “Our XL Bully Meko quickly realized his favorite person needed comforting.”

Ione then wrote, “He hasn’t left her side.”

The TikTokker continued, “We can always count on our boy to show up when it matters most.”

Ione added, “The gentlest soul and her biggest protector. Watching her every move to make sure she’s ok.”

The video’s caption reads, “Ari isn’t feeling very well, Meko noticed and hasn’t left her side. We are so lucky to have you, Meko.”

He won’t let this sick kid out of his sight!

