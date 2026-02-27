February 27, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Mom Found Her Dog Watching Over Her Daughter In Bed While The Little Girl Was Sick

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok/@mekoxlbully

Pit bulls have a bad reputation in some circles, but if you’ve ever owned one of dogs, you know that they are the biggest teddy bears on the planet!

A woman named Ione took to TikTok and showed viewers how her pit bull Meko kept a watchful eye on her daughter Ari while she was sick.

TikTok/@mekoxlbully

Meko sat next to Ari’s bed and video’s text overlay reads, “Ari came home from school unwell.”

The text continues, “Our XL Bully Meko quickly realized his favorite person needed comforting.”

Ione then wrote, “He hasn’t left her side.”

TikTok/@mekoxlbully

The TikTokker continued, “We can always count on our boy to show up when it matters most.”

Ione added, “The gentlest soul and her biggest protector. Watching her every move to make sure she’s ok.”

The video’s caption reads, “Ari isn’t feeling very well, Meko noticed and hasn’t left her side. We are so lucky to have you, Meko.”

TikTok/@mekoxlbully

Take a look at the video.

@mekoxlbully

Ari isn't feeling very well, Meko noticed and hasn't left her side. We are so lucky to have you Meko ❤️🥺 #family #comfort #xlbully #dogsoftiktoks #fyp

♬ original sound – Mekoxlbully

Now check out how viewers responded.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer weighed in.

He won’t let this sick kid out of his sight!

