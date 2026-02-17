A Pregnant Wife Regularly Works Overtime, But Was Told By Her Unemployed Husband That She’s Been Ignoring Him

You gotta do what you gotta do when it comes to working and paying the bills, and if that means working overtime, it is what it is.

In today’s story, a woman is busting her hump to make ends meet…but her unemployed husband isn’t happy about it.

Read on and find out what’s going on.

AITA for ignoring my husband? “I (Carla 30) am six months pregnant with my husband’s (Harry 31) baby. Harry and I have been married for a year and two days and I’m pregnant with our first child. During this pregnancy, I’ve been very exhausted every day and would usually come home from work and go to bed an hour later, then I’d wake up at midnight and reheat what Harry had made us for dinner.

For context, I’ve been part of a huge work project that’s been going on for months, and I’ve been extremely overworked. On top of this, my husband doesn’t have a job at this moment and isn’t looking for one unless I remind him. I’ve been working overtime and for a few hours on my days off to get as much money as I can before maternity leave since I don’t have a high-paying job and I’d like to have some extra money for take-away food for long and tireless days with the baby. Our anniversary was on the 6th of August and I’d asked him if we could have a romantic dinner at home and then snuggle up to watch TV under a warm blanket until we passed out. I thought it was a wonderful idea since I was too tired to go out and because I knew that Harry was doing most (if not, all) of the household chores. However, he seemed a little annoyed when he agreed, but I thought nothing of it.

The next morning, Harry seemed quite cold towards me and barely looked me in the eyes when I asked if he was feeling well, but I had to go to work and so I left without an answer. Once I got home, he wasn’t there, but that was normal since he could have been out with friends or at an interview, and so I went to sleep. I woke up at eleven that night to see that I was still alone in the house so I checked my phone. I had about 8 missed calls from Harry and a long text from forty minutes ago.

I’m summarizing but the text read: ‘I understand how tired you are because of this pregnancy and you having to work extra hours most days, but I’m over being ignored every day and having a five minute conversation with you every so often. You expect me to do all the housework AND plan our lazy and boring anniversary ALONE. I’m really annoyed so I’m staying at a friend’s tonight, text me when you see this.’ Of course I called him and texted him about being sorry and wanting to talk, but I never got an answer. In the morning, I called my boss about having a personal day and spent most of the day waiting for Harry and planning my big apology. However, when he came home, he silently handed me a rose and a heartfelt, emotionally written card before he went out for an interview. His card told me how much he loves me and how he doesn’t want to leave this conversation, but needs a few days until we talk to plan out what he wants to say. I’ve had ages to think about it and I realize how distant I’ve been towards Harry and how I’ve barely lifted a finger around the house, but I’m still not sure if I am fully to blame here. AITA?”

