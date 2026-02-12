A Woman Went To An Animal Shelter With No Intention Of Getting A Pet, But She Ended Up Adopting A Dog

If you only have time to watch one single, solitary TikTok video today, this is the one!

A woman named Adrina took to the social media platform and gave viewers a glimpse into her life with her dog Stormi.

The video starts by showing Stormi in a shelter on the day Adrina met her.

The text overlay reads, “One day in your 20s, you and your roommate will walk into a dog shelter with no intentions of coming home with a dog. It is very important that you take one home.”

The video then shows Stormi living life to the fullest!

The pooch enjoyed a pup cup, lazed around the house, and even got all dressed up in a costume!

Here’s the video.

Viewers spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTokker user is all about it!

This dog is definitely living his best life now that he got adopted!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.