A Woman Went To An Animal Shelter With No Intention Of Getting A Pet, But She Ended Up Adopting A Dog

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok/@adrinasilvaa

If you only have time to watch one single, solitary TikTok video today, this is the one!

A woman named Adrina took to the social media platform and gave viewers a glimpse into her life with her dog Stormi.

TikTok/@adrinasilvaa

The video starts by showing Stormi in a shelter on the day Adrina met her.

The text overlay reads, “One day in your 20s, you and your roommate will walk into a dog shelter with no intentions of coming home with a dog. It is very important that you take one home.”

TikTok/@adrinasilvaa

The video then shows Stormi living life to the fullest!

The pooch enjoyed a pup cup, lazed around the house, and even got all dressed up in a costume!

TikTok/@adrinasilvaa

Here’s the video.

@adrinasilvaa

♬ original sound – 𝒶𝓂𝒶𝒾 🌀☀️

Viewers spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 9.59.04 AM A Woman Went To An Animal Shelter With No Intention Of Getting A Pet, But She Ended Up Adopting A Dog

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 9.59.18 AM A Woman Went To An Animal Shelter With No Intention Of Getting A Pet, But She Ended Up Adopting A Dog

And this TikTokker user is all about it!

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 9.59.30 AM A Woman Went To An Animal Shelter With No Intention Of Getting A Pet, But She Ended Up Adopting A Dog

This dog is definitely living his best life now that he got adopted!

