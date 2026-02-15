Administrative Assistant Is Annoyed With Her Boss’s Last Minute Demands, So She Parked Their Cars So That They’re Almost Touching

Imagine being an assistant to a boss who has you run silly errands when you’re busy doing something more important. Would this bother you, or would you just roll with it since, after all, that’s your job?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and she begrudgingly does the silly errands since that’s her job, but she also found a way to get a little malicious in the process.

Park the office cars closer together…….ok! So, we have 3 office cars for my job. 2 are newer (hybrid suv and a hybrid toyota) and 1 is an old POS honda that no one likes driving so it mostly just sits and collects dust. The hybrids park across from one another, noses facing. One of the higher ups likes to nitpick the most random stuff, and me being admin asst i get to do the stupid tasks that he can’t be bothered with, like putting paper in the copier when it runs out (which actually HIS boss has given him a hard time about just doing himself b/c i was busy w/ other things) and i’m in the middle of doing something else. On a few occasions he’s asked me to go into our parking garage and “move the cars closer together” b/c allegedly someone doesn’t pull close enough for him to get out, even though none of us have that issue (he also pulls the SUV like a foot over the line, making the other car not be able to “pull in fully”).

So, last week, i was feeling extra malicious after him saying i needed to go get him 2 dozen cookies for his meeting starting in 30 minutes (mind you, it’s 2pm. he could have easily asked earlier that morning when i had time). On my way back in i made sure to pull the toyota as FAR FORWARD as possible. It even has one of those “you’re too close beeeeeeeeep sensors” that i totally ignored. Of course the SUV is also like a good foot over the front line, so this is extra fun.

I came in the next morning to the back staff laughing and passing a phone around. it’s a picture of the 2 hybrids so close together that you can barely fit a piece of paper between the bumpers. I just shrug and say “guy likes them parked that way, i’m just doing as i’m told”. They have not stopped laughing about it all this week and guy hasn’t asked me to move any of the cars, or run last minute stupid errands, since.

