Adult Son Fixed His Mother’s Internet Remotely, But When He Heard The Disappointment In Her Voice, He Broke It Again On Purpose And Accepted The Home Cooked Meal She Promised Him

Sometimes, fixing the problem too fast ruins the real reason someone reached out in the first place.

So, what would you do if your mom called for tech support and offered you food in return, but you fixed it remotely, and she sounded sad? Would you visit her some other time? Or would you break the connection again and make dinner plans?

In the following story, a son turned tech support expert finds himself in this situation and makes his mom’s day. Here’s what happened.

I fixed it, I want the free food promised to me, mom. My mom is sweet, but she has this notion that she shouldn’t bother me unless it’s important. My phone rang last week while I was home, and it was my day off. Mom: “Do you have a minute, honey? My internet doesn’t work, either the computer or the tablet. I was thinking maybe you could come have dinner later and look at it? I bought chicken, soft cheese, wine, and I’m baking a…”

His mom was shocked that he already fixed it.

Somewhere later down the menu, I already fixed it. I work at the telco and have access to my tools remotely. I saw it had no valid IP, so I reset the modem and the router we provided her. Basic lease renewal issue. It happens; everything else is green. Bytewave: “Boom, magic, you’re online, mom.” Mom: ” Whaa? … Oh. You’re right.” Sounds disappointed. “Thank you, that was really fast, I guess I won’t trouble you to come over then.”

He thought he was doing her a favor, but she sounded disappointed.

… Clearly, she was more excited at the prospect of the meal than the free tech support, but for her, it seems something broken or a holiday is required to ‘trouble’ me to hang out. Bytewave: “Hey, hey there, I was promised a home-cooked meal here. I’m happy to come anyway.” Mom: “Haa, that’s fine, it’s nice of you to be polite. But I know you’re busy, you don’t have to. We can do this another time.”

He made her night.

Okay, let’s do this the easy way. Reach back to the tools, deprovision the router. Bytewave: “There, it’s broken again, Mom. And it’ll stay that way till dessert.” Mom: “Oh! Lovely then, shall we say 6 o’clock?” she asked cheerfully.

Aww! This literally brings a happy tear to your eye!

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about this.

This person misses their mom.

It sounds like it.

Too funny.

It’s a great bribe.

That’s so sweet! He really made her day.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.