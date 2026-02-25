Amusement Park Employee Tells Two Teenagers That They Can’t Be In An Employee Only Area, But One Of The Teens Threatens To Get Her Fired

Imagine working in food service at an amusement park. What would you do if one of the guests at the park entered the employee only area and refused to leave?

“I’m getting you fired for kicking me out of an employee only area!” (A tale from an amusement park) Today started out a nice, normal day. It really did. But all it took was one stuck up, snobbish guest to turn the whole day around and just ruin this park’s slogan that implies sugar and happiness. I work in the food department of this park. By their pool. Which is a special hell in and of itself.

Now my food stand has clearly marked and chained off areas on either side that are employee access only. (I’m assuming this is just a general safety thing, so we don’t have guests trying to go through our condiment tables or go behind the building itself) I return to my stand from a short bathroom break and see two people spreading out towels and a blanket in the chained off employee area. This is a major nono; they’ll end up being in the way of not only we foods employees but also the sanitation workers who have a mini dumpster type thing they wheel right across the area where these two people are sitting.

I come closer and see it’s a boy and girl that look like they’re barely 18. I approach them and politely say ‘Excuse me, you cannot be in this area.’ The boy (henceforth known as Redneck Dude, or RD) stands up and says “Do you know who your boss’s boss is?” Me: ‘That’s irrelevant to this situation, you’re in an employee only area and I need you to go to a table or bench.’

RD: “Do. You. Know. Who. Your. Boss’s. Boss. Is.” Me: ‘Yes I do and they are not here nor are they relevant to this right now. You need to leave this area and sit at a table please.’ You’d have thought I curb stomped RD’s puppy the way his face got red and angry. “EXCUSE ME, TEACHICK, YOUR BOSS’S BOSS WILL HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY ABOUT THIS, TEACHICK, DO YOU REALLY WANT TO RISK THAT, TEACHICK, BY MAKING ME MOVE, TEACHICK?” My though pattern at this point was “Wow, good for you, you can read my 5 letter nametag!!” All I said to his explosion was ‘You still cannot be back here. Please go to a table.’

RD: “I’m. Going. To. Get. You. Fired. TeaChick. Do you really want to cause that by making me leave now, TeaChick? Because I will make sure it happens, TeaChick.” At this point I’m so mad at this jerk for exploding over such a trivial thing that I’m shaking and about to start saying things that WILL get me fired so I instead walk back into my stand to let my immediate bosses know what just happened in case they need to deal with the situation further. Luckily RD and girl were gone when we went to peek out the door and nothing further happened with this.

But. Seriously. Why would someone fly off the handle like this over being caught in an employee only area and having to leave? It’s just been bothering me for the past several hours since it happened and I’m glad my ‘boss’s boss’ wound up saying there’s no way anything would have happened to me if RD had filed a complaint -^

Maybe he knows the boss’s boss somehow or was just trying to impress the girl that he could get away with breaking rules. Either way, they shouldn’t have been in the employee only area.

