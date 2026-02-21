An Employee Was Asked To Work A Few Hours Of Overtime For Free, But They Refused To Do It

Most of us have worked for free for someone at some point or another in our lives, but being asked to work without pay at your full-time job really doesn’t sound fair, does it?

A worker wrote the story below and they’re not about to work for free on their day off.

Read on and find out what happened.

AITA for refusing to work overtime for free during my day off? “Yesterday I received a call from a colleague asking me to work a few hours for free during what was my day off because they really needed help. Also, they told me by not helping I could have screwed up the schedule for the whole week.

Ummmm, no.

This caught me off guard as this is hopefully illegal. I refused because I had many plans for that day. My boss more often than not asks employees to work overtime for free, because the company we work for saves money by hiring less workers than needed. I am very stressed now because I am 100% sure they are going to make me pay for this.”

Working for free at a place where you already have a job is never a good idea…

