An Employee Working A Long Overtime Shift On Black Friday Was Given A Gift Card By A Customer Who Appreciated Their Hard Work

If you’ve ever worked a retail job, you know how frustrating it can be to deal with certain customers.

And if you’ve had to work on a Black Friday, you know that it can be downright BRUTAL.

But sometimes, customers can surprise you in a good way.

A retail worker talked about what happened when a customer unexpectedly brightened their day.

Let’s take a look!

Overworked on Black Friday, but this ONE customer made it all worth it. “I had to work 6:30 pm-10 am and then come back 6 pm-10 pm. At about 3 am I was exhausted, overworked, and my brain had basically shut down. I checked out a woman who bought three Kindle Fires and we discussed my shift.

What was this all about?

At around 7 pm, a woman stood in my line behind 3 others, and when my coworker opened her lane, she refused to go her line and said she was waiting for me. After waiting 15 minutes she finally got to me and begun explaining who she was (of course I didn’t remember). She told me that I was helpful and how she appreciated it so early in the morning.

How nice!

She then pulled out a $15 Chipotle gift card and said it was for not only helping her, but for having to work such a bad shift. I just cried and said thank you as she told me I deserved it and walked away. Good people are still out there.”

I guess there are still some decent folks left in the world!

