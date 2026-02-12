‘She handed over her business card, offered to cover the cost.’ – Business Owner Comes To The Rescue Of A Father Who Was Trying To Find A Plane Ticket For His Daughter

Flying is expensive, but it is sometimes the best way to get back to see family or take another important trip.

Sometimes, you book your flight thinking that it will go smoothly, but then something happens. Every once in a while, a stranger can step in to help, which is what happened in this story.

The story is told on a TikTok account, which says, “Someone just paid nearly $750 for a stranger’s toddler’s ticket, and now we finally know who this kind soul is.”

The story goes on, “She is Debbie Bolton, co-founder and CFO of cleaning company NORWAX, which frequently serves family clients.”

TikTok/didyoukonw2The video then says what happened, “While waiting in line at the airport, she overheard a father arguing that he couldn’t afford a ticket for his two-year-old daughter. The father had assumed that his two-year-old daughter could sit on his lap for free, which would have made his budget work. But staff informed him he needed to purchase a separate seat for his daughter, costing $749.”

The story went on, “When the father said he couldn’t pay, Debbie, standing behind him immediately stepped in.”

The story ends, “She handed over her business card, offered to cover the cost, and insisted that the girl travel with her father.”

Not everyone can do something like this, but everyone can do something to help others.

