Calibration Technician Offers To Work Overtime, But When His Boss Denies His Request, A Customer Shuts Down Production

Imagine working for a factory where you know your job is super important, but nobody, not even your supervisor, seems to understand how important your job really is.

If you heard that a client was paying a visit to the factory, would you offer to work overtime to make sure everything looked good for the client, or would you let your supervisor and everyone else in the company realize how badly they messed up by not valuing your job?

In this story, one person is in this situation, and he offers to work overtime. The problem is that his supervisor denies his overtime request and doesn’t realize that there’s anything to be concerned about.

Keep reading to find out what happens when the client shows up.

“You can’t work overtime even though were 3000 behind” OK I won’t then I used to work for this hell hole of a job. I was a calibration technician and my job along with the 2 others we had was to keep our tools and robots in the plant in line with our customers specs. Failure to do so would allow our customers to pull out of their contracts with no legal ramifications. So an important job. However the rest of the plant didn’t think so and neither did my supervisor who the company hired off the street with literally no Knowledge of the job at all. (Story for another day there.

They had a lot of tools to calibrate.

Anyways we were behind on calibrations big time. This was due mostly to thr fact that the lines refused to give us the tools to calibrate them because they didn’t wanna affect production and my so-called supervisor had no spine and kept telling us to work around it. For reference we kept 6000 different tools and robots calibrated and almost 3000 in the system were overdue, so yea we were in trouble and it was a ticking time bomb.

OP tried to help.

One of our customers had called and said the next Monday they were coming in for an inspection, which you think would be a big ol “o no” moment but no one seemed to care. I volunteered to work that weekend to get everything on that customers line calibrated so we could avoid the storm, but my boss told me that he couldn’t approve any overtime without a detailed list of what I planned to do. I told him I couldn’t give him a list ahead of time as I had no clue which tools were where or what I would have to replace but I could log it all as I went and give it to him Monday. He said no it was either now or I wasn’t allowed to show up. So I didn’t.

The customer was not happy.

Next Monday customer comes in, within an hour of being there realizes almost all of their tools and robots are 4 months out of date. Immediately shutdowns production sends those employees home and pulls their contract because now they had to recall 4 months worth of product. They start slamming on my department to which i just looked at my boss, laughed and then quit, because forget that. One of friends that work there after I left told me the customer renegotiated the contract much more in their favor meaning the company got paid waaay less than they were originally per product and the company took a loss on profits that year because apparently the customer went and told all of the other customers it could and a storm hit that place. They ended up selling the place after another year.

If only the boss had approved the overtime, it would’ve turned out quite a bit differently.

