Call Center Employee Had To Call Another Center To Resolve An Issue, But The Transfer Journey They Went Through Proved Too Much For One Call Handler

When you’re a customer being shunted from employee to employee at a call centre, tempers can get a little frayed after a while.

It can be annoying when you need a problem solved, and no one seems to know how to solve it.

But spare a thought for the employees themselves – because the exchange in this story shows just how powerless they can be to receive completely irrelevant calls that they have no idea what to do with.

Customer’s ex-wife’s coworker quits his job due to my call About a year ago, I was working for a cell phone company. My job was mostly to take care of splitting accounts in case of a divorce or a son/daughter going to live on their own. So this gentleman called informing us that he got divorced and since he owns the account, he wants to authorize his ex to get her number out of it. Usually I just place a note on the account and that’s it, but he asked me to call her to get it done right away. And so this circus ensued.

First I got through to a colleague of the ex-wife. I explained I was from the cell phone company and asked to talk to the guy’s ex-wife (let’s call her Margaret). He replied as follows: “Oh yeah she works here, let me get you through to her.” (He was in a rush and from the background noise it seemed like a super small call center). Then I got put through to someone else – who wasn’t Margaret. He was in more of a rush and seemingly in a bad mood. I responded that I’d been transferred to him, but it seemed that this was the wrong place.

The guy told me that he knew who I wanted to talk to, and said he would transfer me to her. But after being transferred, he was greeted by the first guy again. I explained that he had transferred me to the second guy, who then transferred me back to him. The guy apologized and said he’d transfer him to the correct person now.

Lo and behold, I was greeted by the second guy again. It seemed like they had a queue of calls, judging by the wait time each time they transferred me. I said sorry to bother him again, but the first guy sent me back to him again by accident. The second guy moved the phone speaker aside and screamed, when will you stop transferring useless calls to me?! Im already busy as it is! He then came back to me and said, “Let me get you through to her so we both can be done with this.”

After I was transferred, my call was answered by a third guy, who said, “Hey sup, what can I do for you?” I explained that I’d been transferred around by the first and second guys, but they couldn’t seem to help me reach Margaret. I asked if this guy could help me. He replied as follows: “But of course, those two new interns just cant do their jobs, let me show you how daddy does a transfer.” Of course, after the transfer, I was greeted by the first guy again.

I laughed, “Seems I’m here again.” The guy apologised and explained that the company had a new system and were still getting used to it. He said he’d try once more to get me through to Margaret. But then, I was greeted by the second guy all over again.

I explained, “Sorry, I know you are busy but I’ve just been transferred around for a while, just spoke to the first guy again and now I was sent back to you.” To this, the second guy dropped the phone and screamed at his colleague: “How useless can you be? I’ve got this insane queue to take care of and you keep sending this guy to me.” Then he continued, “I’m done with this job, I quit!” followed by the sound of someone kicking a table. After that I just disconnected the call and gave up, since my shift was supposed to end ten mins earlier.

Yikes! Something was really going wrong within that company.

Let’s put aside the rudeness from the second guy for a moment and just appreciate how hilarious yet annoying the situation must have been for the caller.

It’s one of those situations that’s highly stressful in the moment, but you just have to look back and laugh.

Working in a high-pressure call-centre must be stressful anyway – but especially so when there’s a new phone system and no one knows how to use it.

And it seems to have really got to the guy who simply quit on the spot.

For everyone involved though, what a story to tell through the ages!

