Customer service workers don’t get paid to be punchlines.

In this story, a woman working at a call center took a late-night call from a customer.

She couldn’t solve his problem, but before ending the call, the conversation between them got weirder

Check out the full details below…

Another weird interaction I had a call last night. I couldn’t solve the dude’s problem. Near the end of the call, I asked if he had any other questions. I did the closing statement.

This woman was being mocked by the customer on the other line.

The dude started making fun of me for working at a call center. He asked me how much I’m getting paid. He asked if I’m even allowed to hang up. He said it’s crazy that I’m working there. Once again, I told him that if he doesn’t have any questions relevant to his account, I said my closing statement.

Without hesitation, she hung up on him.

He once again started to laugh. He said I’m probably not allowed to hang up. He asked if I can hang up. I was like, “Yes, I can.” Then, I hung up. Literally, what the hell? I still don’t know why he felt this was funny. It was some 20-year-old. He most likely doesn’t even know what having a job means. 🤦🏻‍♀️

Turns out the hang-up button works just fine.

