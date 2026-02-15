Call Center Worker Couldn’t Solve The Problem Of The Customer, So She Got Mocked And Laughed At After Saying Her Closing Line
Customer service workers don’t get paid to be punchlines.
In this story, a woman working at a call center took a late-night call from a customer.
She couldn’t solve his problem, but before ending the call, the conversation between them got weirder
Check out the full details below…
Another weird interaction
I had a call last night. I couldn’t solve the dude’s problem.
Near the end of the call, I asked if he had any other questions.
I did the closing statement.
This woman was being mocked by the customer on the other line.
The dude started making fun of me for working at a call center.
He asked me how much I’m getting paid. He asked if I’m even allowed to hang up.
He said it’s crazy that I’m working there.
Once again, I told him that if he doesn’t have any questions relevant to his account, I said my closing statement.
Without hesitation, she hung up on him.
He once again started to laugh. He said I’m probably not allowed to hang up.
He asked if I can hang up. I was like, “Yes, I can.”
Then, I hung up. Literally, what the hell?
I still don’t know why he felt this was funny. It was some 20-year-old.
He most likely doesn’t even know what having a job means. 🤦🏻♀️
Turns out the hang-up button works just fine.
