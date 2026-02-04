Catholic Employee Needs To Attend Mass On Epiphany, But The Boss Claims It’s Not A Holiday So They Have To Use Vacation Time

What would you do if a religious holiday you celebrated was not one of your days off work? Would you go to work, or would you use vacation time to take the day off and celebrate?

In this story, one Catholic employee is in this situation and decides to take the day off, but that’s just the beginning of what the employee decides to do!

Let’s read all about it.

That’s what the contract says Last week, I asked my boss if January 6 was a paid holiday for us. We live in a Latin American country, so it is generally a holiday. I would’ve had any problem working that day, except I’m a Catholic and I had to go to mass that day for the celebration of the epiphany and the only mass my parish would offer was at 11:00am. I was even willing to work the afternoon…

The boss sounds pretty awful.

But then the boss, fully knowing the answer to my question, went and fetched my contract to rub it in my face that I only get four paid holidays (New Year, Good Friday, Thanksgiving, Christmas) and told me I could take it from my accumulated vacation days. I took it… And I also looked at my contract at home and discovered that it says that “because of the nature of my job, my work time is not limited to 8 hours a day or 40 hours a week. I took this to mean not only that overtime paid at a regular rate can happen, but that it’s 100% okay if I don’t meet the 8 hours a day or 40 hours a week. Lately I’ve been using the contract to grant myself permission to do many things because the contract says so, is vague, or doesn’t mention it.

It’s important to know what the contract says. The boss sounds horrible though, so hopefully OP doesn’t get fired.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

One person thinks OP misunderstands the contract.

Another person shares their interpretation of the contract.

It sounds like there are a lot of holidays in New Zealand!

Contracts can be rough sometimes.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.